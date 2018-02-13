News / World

Official: US believes ex-Venezuela oil czar took bribes

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2013 file photo, Venezuela's Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez attends a signing ceremony with the Russian energy company Rosneft in Caracas, Venezuela, in front of a large image of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez. U.S. prosecutors believe Ramirez received bribes as part of an alleged multibillion-dollar graft scheme in Venezuela's oil industry, an official familiar with the U.S. investigation said Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Ramirez has called a separate criminal Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela's once-thriving oil industry into the ground and abandoning the socialist ideals of the late Hugo Chavez. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2013 file photo, Venezuela's Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez attends a signing ceremony with the Russian energy company Rosneft in Caracas, Venezuela, in front of a large image of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez. U.S. prosecutors believe Ramirez received bribes as part of an alleged multibillion-dollar graft scheme in Venezuela's oil industry, an official familiar with the U.S. investigation said Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Ramirez has called a separate criminal Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela's once-thriving oil industry into the ground and abandoning the socialist ideals of the late Hugo Chavez. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

BOGOTA — U.S. prosecutors believe Venezuela's former oil czar received bribes as part of a major graft scheme that allegedly took place in the OPEC nation's oil industry, says an American official familiar with the probe.

Rafael Ramirez is named as a bribe recipient although not charged in an indictment against other former officials that was partially unsealed Monday in Houston.

Prosecutors leading a widening probe into corruption at Venezuela's state-run oil giant PDVSA allege in the unsealed portion of the indictment that proceeds from bribes were shared with someone identified as "Official B."

That unidentified politician is Ramirez, a U.S. official tells The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter.

Ramirez in the past has denied corruption allegations.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular