Patriots player Gronkowski gives $25,000 to kids' hospital

PORTLAND, Maine — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has visited a hospital in Maine to make a donation and meet with kids.

Gronkowski, his father and his two brothers delivered a $25,000 check to The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

Hospital chief operating officer Jeffrey Sanders said Tuesday the hospital is grateful and added, "Gronk will always be a champion" to people there.

The money was raised through two raffles by the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, which is dedicated to inspiring young people to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness. The raffles were for tickets to the AFC Championship game and the Super Bowl, which the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.