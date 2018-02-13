News / World

Plan to name park for Nancy Reagan faces headwinds

In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo, people watch a commercial passenger jet fly over Gravelly Point Park as it comes in to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River from the nation's capital. In one of Virginia‚Äôs most liberal jurisdictions, political leaders are just saying ‚Äòno‚Äô to a proposal in Congress to name a popular park for former first lady Nancy Reagan. Legislation passed a House committee last month to rename Gravelly Point Park, which sits on federal land adjacent to Ronald Reagan National Airport, for the former first lady. The bill‚Äôs sponsor, Georgia Republican Jody Hice, says the change ‚Äúwould be a fitting tribute, given its proximity to Reagan National Airport.‚Äù The proposal, though, is not supported by political leaders in Arlington County, where the park is located.

ARLINGTON, Va. — In one of Virginia's most liberal jurisdictions, political leaders are just saying 'no' to a proposal in Congress to name a popular park for former first lady Nancy Reagan.

Legislation sponsored by Georgia Republican Jody Hice passed a House committee last month to rename Gravelly Point Park for the former first lady. The park is on federal land adjacent to Ronald Reagan National Airport beside the Potomac River.

The proposal, though, is not supported by political leaders in Arlington County, where the park is located. Rep. Don Beyer, the Democrat who represents Arlington County in Congress, is fighting the bill.

The park is popular with visitors for the impressive view it provides of landings and takeoffs at the airport.

