Princeton professor who used slur cancels free speech course
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — A Princeton University professor has
Colleagues say Professor Emeritus Lawrence Rosen has often used the slur during lectures on free speech. They say this is the first time he's received such a negative response from students.
A small group of students walked out of Rosen's anthropology class on Feb. 6 after he used the slur three times.
He refused a demand from several students to apologize and argued with at least one student. Two students later filed a complaint.
The university issued a statement defending Rosen, noting that "values of free speech and inclusivity are central" to the school's mission and "critical to the education we provide."