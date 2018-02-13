Serbian leader won't apologize for his nationalist past

ZAGREB, Croatia — Serbia's president has refused to apologize for his nationalist wartime rhetoric calling for a "Greater Serbia" that would include large parts of Croatia, saying he won't be humiliated.

President Aleksandar Vucic said Tuesday — when grilled by reporters about a 1995 speech he made — that Serbs and Croats have widely different views of the war they fought in the 1990s during the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia.

Vucic was a fervent Serbian nationalist during the war, but now says he is a pro-EU reformer. His two-day visit to Croatia this week is seen as an attempt to mend ties between the two Balkan rivals.