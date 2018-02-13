Suspicious package being checked at Britain's parliament
LONDON — The House of Commons says police are currently investigating an incident at Britain's parliament in London.
Authorities referred all questions Tuesday to the Metropolitan Police, who did not have any immediate comment.
Britain's Press Association quoted an unnamed police office at Parliament describing the incident as being related to a suspicious package and saying that that specialist officers are examining it.
The building is not in a lockdown.