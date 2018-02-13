The Latest: A dandy Dandie nearly a walk-over at Westminster

NEW YORK — The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Sometimes, getting to the main event at Westminster is simply a numbers game.

To be the best golden retriever, a dog needed to beat out 51 others in their breed. To be the top Vizsla, it meant going against 44 other entries.

It's pretty dandy to be a Dandie — a Dandie Dinmont, that is. There were only two of them in Ring 1 today, so handler Sarah Crepeau of Massachusetts thought she had a pretty good chance of winning with Joker.

"I felt confident," she said.

A couple minutes and a couple times around the ring later, the judge picked Joker and they were on their way to the terrier group final at Madison Square Garden.

Crepeau says some shows she attends, there aren't any Dandie Dinmonts. It's a rare breed, although best in show judge Betty-Anne Stenmark has worked with them for over four decades and lives with four at home in California.

Some dogs had an even easier path. There was only one komondor entered, so she was an automatic winner. There also was just one sloughi entered. But it was a no-show, so no sloughi shoo-in.

___

11:15 a.m.

Ty the giant schnauzer has taken his first steps toward what could be a giant prize at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The nation's top-ranked show dog was judged best in his breed Tuesday. He moves on to the working group competition in the evening at Madison Square Garden.

America's top pooch will be picked Tuesday night. There will be seven dogs in the best of show ring. Already earning spots are Biggie the pug, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Flynn the bichon frise.