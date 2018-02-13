The Latest: Alaska governor stands by Senate nominee

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Gov. Bill Walker's pick for an Alaska Senate seat (all times local):

Gov. Bill Walker is standing by his nominee for an Alaska Senate seat.

Walker on Friday appointed Randall Kowalke to replace former Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla. Kowalke applied for the seat but was not among the finalists that Republicans in that district sent Walker for consideration.

Walker isn't bound to the list, though his pick is subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans.

Republican Senate leaders said if Walker rejects the finalists, the district should have a chance to give him a new list.

Walker said Kowalke received more support from local officials and residents in the district than the other applicants combined. He said members of the Republican-led Senate majority also encouraged him to appoint Kowalke.

He didn't commit to returning to district Republicans for more names if Kowalke is rejected.

Alaska Senate leaders are urging Gov. Bill Walker go back to the drawing board in seeking nominees for a vacant Senate seat.

Walker appointed Randall Kowalke (coh-WAHL-kee) to the seat vacated by former Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla. Kowalke was among 11 applicants for the seat but not among the three finalists Republicans in that district sent Walker for consideration.

Walker isn't bound to the list. But in a letter to Walker Tuesday, Senate President Pete Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche said if he rejects the finalists, the district should have a chance to give him a new list.

They said he also could go with one of the initial finalists.