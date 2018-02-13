The Latest: Dems urge LePage to make peace with lawmakers

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Latest on Maine Gov. Paul LePage's final State of the State address (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Maine Democrats are calling on Republican Gov. Paul LePage to make peace with lawmakers and use his State of the State address to work with them in his remaining months in office.

Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett on Tuesday called on the governor to address the opioid epidemic that's led to the death of one Mainer a day. Bartlett said the governor will likely tout Maine's low unemployment numbers even though the state is showing signs of sluggish wage growth.

Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine told NECN-TV that he hopes the governor will strike a more collaborative tone and talk about working with the Legislature.

Lawmakers have complained in the last year that the LePage administration is keeping cabinet members from working with legislative committees in person.

___

12:11 a.m.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is set to deliver his final State of the State address.

The governor is scheduled to address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Tuesday. He's said he's inviting an elderly Maine man who lost his home to foreclosure.

LePage said a main theme of his final year will be pushing to tax conservation land owned by trusts. Critics say much land is already on the tax rolls.

The governor can't seek re-election because of term limits.

LePage gave his address in person last year after a one-year hiatus from the longstanding tradition.