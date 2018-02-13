The Latest: Man who set off bombs in NYC, NJ gets prison
NEW YORK — The latest on the sentencing of a man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey (all times local):
2:20 p.m.
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison.
Ahmad Khan Rahimi injured 30 people when one of his pressure cooker bombs exploded in Manhattan's Chelsea
Asked to speak at his sentencing Tuesday, Rahimi said he doesn't "
Federal prosecutors say he has not shown remorse and has tried to radicalize fellow inmates.
Rahimi is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan.
___
12:05 a.m.
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
Ahmad Khan Rahimi injured 30 people when one of his pressure cooker bombs exploded in Manhattan's Chelsea
That blast happened just hours after a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Rahimi is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday by a federal judge in Manhattan.
Federal prosecutors say he has not shown remorse and has tried to radicalize fellow inmates.
Rahimi was born in Afghanistan but was a naturalized U.S. citizen.
