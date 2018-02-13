News / World

Trump fights releasing details on national monument decision

FILE - This May 8, 2017, file photo shows an aerial view of Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. The federal government says it doesn't have to release documents possibly outlining legal justifications for President Donald Trump to shrink national monuments because they're protected presidential communications. The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, made a second and far more detailed request asking a federal judge in Idaho to dismiss an environmental law firm's lawsuit seeking 12 documents withheld from a Freedom of Information Act request.(Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. government says it doesn't have to release documents involving legal arguments for President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments because they're protected presidential communications.

The Department of Justice made a more detailed request of a federal judge in Idaho last week to dismiss a lawsuit from an environmental law firm.

Advocates for the West sued for 12 documents withheld from a public records request related to Trump's decision to reduce two sprawling monuments in Utah. He's considering scaling back others.

The firm says documents written during the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations may justify why they made the monuments as large as they did and thus undercut Trump's plans to shrink them.

The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday from The Associated Press.

