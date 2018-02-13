UK judge set to rule on WikiLeaks founder's arrest warrant

LONDON — A British judge is scheduled to quash or uphold an arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has spent more than five years inside Ecuador's London embassy to avoid detention.

Assange's lawyers argue that it's no longer in the public interest to arrest him for jumping bail in 2012. Judge Emma Arbuthnot is expected to rule Tuesday afternoon.

Assange was wanted in Sweden for a rape investigation when he sought protection in the Ecuadorean embassy. Swedish prosecutors dropped the investigation last year, but the British warrant for violating bail conditions still stands.

Assange's lawyers asked for the warrant to be withdrawn since Sweden no longer wants him extradited, but the judge rejected their request last week.