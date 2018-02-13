Ukraine opposition leader vows to rally people from abroad

WARSAW, Poland — Ukrainian opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili says he will continue to rally people against the nation's authorities from abroad, following his deportation from the country.

Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine to Poland on Monday after being detained by armed, masked men at a restaurant in Kyiv and rushed to the airport.

At a news conference in Warsaw Tuesday he described the deportation as having taken place by force and against international laws.

He vowed to continue rallying Ukrainians against the nation's authorities, saying they are corrupt. He said he will find a way to return to Ukraine, insisting it is his country.