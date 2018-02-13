US Embassy employee dies in Mexico climbing accident

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico says a member of the U.S. diplomatic mission has died after a climbing mishap on Mexico's Pico de Orizaba mountain.

Rescue teams using helicopters battled bad weather for two days to rescue two American climbers, saving one of them.

The Embassy said in a statement Tuesday that both climbers were members of the diplomatic mission, but did not give their names, ranks or hometowns because of privacy concerns.

The civil defence office in the central Mexico state of Puebla said one of the climbers rescued Monday from the 18,619-foot (5,675 metre ) Pico de Orizaba was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Mexico City.