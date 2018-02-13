US urges Russia to honour 1987 arms pact, warns of collapse
BRUSSELS — The United States is urging Russia to prove it's
Russia insists it is
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said on Tuesday that "if Russia doesn't come into compliance, they will face the consequence of not having a treaty."
Hutchison warned of "a time-frame" after which the U.S. "will not be able to allow Russia to have the capability that we agreed neither of us would have without getting a deterrent opportunity as well."