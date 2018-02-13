US warns EU against defence market protectionism
BRUSSELS — The United States is warning the European Union not to use its deepened military
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said Tuesday that "we do not want this (
She said Washington is "going to watch carefully, because if that becomes the case then it could splinter the strong security alliance that we have."
EU leaders — 22 of whose nations are also members of the U.S.-led NATO alliance — agreed last year to jointly develop or purchase military equipment like drones. Washington is concerned now that the bidding process might exclude U.S. firms.
EU countries also drew up a list of criteria and binding commitments to set their
Hutchison called for a transparent contract bidding process.
"We want the Europeans to have capabilities and strength, but not to fence off American products of course, or Norwegian products, or potentially U.K. products (once Britain leaves the bloc)," she said.
NATO and the EU have been trumpeting their
They have constantly underlined that their aim is to complement, rather than compete with, each other.
"More European
A senior Pentagon official also said that Washington is concerned that EU
"Thus far we don't see signs that that is actually going to be a concern," said the official, Katie Wheelbarger. "But we just want to make sure that there has to be full transparency, so it's implemented right, so, therefore, future initiatives will be based on a positive example."
Lolita Baldor in Washington contributed.