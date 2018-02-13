Use of blackface in Brazil Carnival parade sparks debate

SAO PAULO — A samba school's use of blackface in a Carnival parade is sparking debate about depictions of race in Brazil, which has only begun in recent years to grapple with a fraught racial legacy.

The storied Salgueiro school's performance in the early hours of Tuesday featured two groups in blackface in a parade that paid tribute to African culture and black women, in particular.

Many took to Twitter to express shock that the school would rely on a trope that has been used to demean black people.