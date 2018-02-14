$1.8M verdict against owner of Phoenix car rental companies

PHOENIX — A judge has ruled that the owner of two rental car companies in Phoenix must pay $1.85 million for defrauding Arizona consumers.

The verdict was announced Wednesday by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

State prosecutors filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Dennis Saban and his companies in 2014 after an undercover investigation found consumers were improperly charged extra fees by Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car.

After a five-week trial, a judge ruled nearly $1 million of the verdict will go to consumers who were charged unlawful fees during car rental transactions from 2009 to 2016.