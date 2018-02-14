2 boaters clinging to capsized vessel rescued off Louisiana
A
A
Share via Email
PORT FOURCHON, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard says two boaters found clinging to the hull of their capsized vessel in the Gulf of Mexico have been rescued.
The Coast Guard says in a statement that a search for the boaters ended Tuesday after a good Samaritan vessel, Lady Tierny, discovered them roughly 20 miles (30
The statement says the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans had received a report that the boaters' 23-foot (7-meter) white Mako commercial fishing vessel had not returned when expected.
The Coast Guard says three good Samaritan fishing boats were involved in the search for the missing boaters.
Most Popular
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield