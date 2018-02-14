2 boaters clinging to capsized vessel rescued off Louisiana

PORT FOURCHON, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard says two boaters found clinging to the hull of their capsized vessel in the Gulf of Mexico have been rescued.

The Coast Guard says in a statement that a search for the boaters ended Tuesday after a good Samaritan vessel, Lady Tierny, discovered them roughly 20 miles (30 kilometres ) southeast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and took them to emergency medical services there.

The statement says the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans had received a report that the boaters' 23-foot (7-meter) white Mako commercial fishing vessel had not returned when expected.