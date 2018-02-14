2 Florida men accused of harassing gators, panthers
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Wildlife investigators have arrested two men who they say posted several videos that showed one of them handling federally protected Florida panther kittens and wrestling and harassing alligators.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrest reports says the incidents occurred in the Big Cypress National Preserve.
The men — 45-year-old Alfredo Lopez de Queralta and 42-year-old Javier Torres — were arrested Tuesday on eight felony counts each of killing, injuring or possessing alligators or eggs without authority and eight
The Miami Herald reports the investigation began when wildlife officers and agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and National Parks service watched a February 17, 2017, video posted on YouTube.
Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species. There are about 120-230 adult panthers.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Most Popular
-
Where was Lindell Smith: Halifax councillor back from cross-U.S. trip
-
Kim Campbell says sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California
-
No, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not in love — but the internet wants them to be