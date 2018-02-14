Activist facing riot trial seeks judge's help with evidence
BISMARCK, N.D. — An American Indian activist accused of inciting a riot during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants a judge to force prosecutors to obtain and turn over evidence from private security firms.
The request from Chase Iron Eyes contends private security workers acted as agents of the state, making the government obligated to turn over evidence from them.
Iron Eyes could face five years in prison if convicted in the February 2017 incident in which 74 people were arrested after erecting teepees on disputed land. His trial is in August.
