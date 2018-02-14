News / World

After elk crash, activists question wildlife helicopter use

In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, and provided by the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office is a research helicopter that was brought down by a leaping elk in the mountains of eastern Utah. Wasatch County authorities say the elk jumped into the chopper's tail rotor as the craft flew low, trying to capture the animal with a net. The two people on board weren't seriously hurt, but wildlife officials say the elk died of its injuries. The state-contracted Australian crew had been trying to capture and sedate the elk so they could collar it and research its movements about 90 miles east of Salt Lake City. (Jared Rigby/Wasatch County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — The case of an elk that died after a collision with a low-flying research helicopter is highlighting the use of helicopters in wildlife monitoring, which has been criticized by animal-rights groups.

Jennifer Best with Friends of Animals said Wednesday that helicopters can terrify animals and called on wildlife managers to use less invasive methods.

The crew was trying to capture the elk with a net to fit it with a tracking collar before the Monday crash. Wildlife officials say it was a fluke accident. The two people on board weren't seriously hurt.

Mark Hadley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says helicopters and tracking collars are the best way to gather detailed information that keeps herds healthy. He says they capture more than 1,000 animals a year and the vast majority are unaffected.

