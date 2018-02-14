AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

White Gold: Final run propels Shaun White to Olympic history

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The pressure was real. So were the tears — of joy, relief, redemption.

This is why Shaun White keeps going. This is why the snowboarding superstar returns to the Olympics again and again, a journey that's seen him evolve from teenage phenom to global brand to icon. One with a perpetual target on his back and impossible expectations to meet.

Standing atop the halfpipe on a grey Wednesday morning at slushy Phoenix Snow Park with his hopes for a third gold down to one final shot. White never wavered.

"I honestly knew I had it," White said. "I knew I had to put it down."

The stakes left him little choice. Rising star and heir apparent Ayumu Hirano had snatched the lead out of White's hand during the men's halfpipe final, throwing a spectacular epic second run to vault into the lead and put a portion of White's Olympic legacy at risk.

FBI contradicts White House on probe of former aide Porter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Contradicting the White House, the FBI said Tuesday it gave the Trump administration information on multiple occasions last year about a top aide accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives, and the investigation wrapped up in January.

That account by FBI Director Christopher Wray challenged the White House assertion that Rob Porter's background "investigation was ongoing" and officials first learned the extent of accusations against him only last week, just before he abruptly resigned.

Wray's testimony marked the latest development in a scandal that has called into question the judgment of senior members of the White House staff, put new stress on the administration's already strained credibility with the public, and drawn accusations of tone-deaf handling of abuse allegations.

The week-long fallout from the allegations against Porter, President Donald Trump's staff secretary, has thrown the West Wing into chaos not seen since the earliest months of the administration and has sparked new rounds of recriminations inside the White House.

Privately, officials acknowledge that the public timeline offered last week — that the administration first learned of the ex-wives' charges against Porter last Tuesday — was flawed at best.

Giant schnauzer aims for giant prize at Westminster dog show

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty the giant schnauzer has taken his first steps toward what could be a giant prize at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The nation's top-ranked show dog was judged best in his breed Tuesday. He moves on to the working group competition in the evening at Madison Square Garden.

America's top pooch will be picked Tuesday night. There will be seven dogs in the best of show ring. Already earning spots are Biggie the pug, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Flynn the bichon frise.

Being No. 1 going into Westminster doesn't mean a dog will go best in show. Underdogs and upsets are way more than norm on the green carpet of the Garden.

US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the nation's top intelligence officials confirmed Tuesday that they have seen evidence of Russian meddling in the upcoming midterm elections — part of what they say is Moscow's escalating cyber assault on American and European democracies.

"We have seen Russian activity and intentions to have an impact on the next election cycle," CIA Director Mike Pompeo told the Senate intelligence committee.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and Adm. Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, agreed that Russia's interference is ongoing. "This is not going to change or stop," Rogers said.

They didn't describe the activity, other than to say it was related to information warfare.

"This is pervasive," Coats said. "The Russians have a strategy that goes well beyond what is happening in the United States. While they have historically tried to do these types of things, clearly in 2016 they upped their game. They took advantage, a sophisticated advantage of social media. They are doing that not only in the United States but doing it throughout Europe and perhaps elsewhere."

Costumes, beads and music: Mardi Gras comes to a close

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Families camped out from early morning to catch beads and stuffed animals thrown from float riders. Revelers took to the streets in elaborate or funny costumes evoking Marie Antoinette, President Donald Trump and glamorous vampires. And amused bystanders took in the chaotic scene from lawn chairs.

Carnival season started Jan. 6 and comes to a close Fat Tuesday with festivities throughout New Orleans. Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, a period of reflection and restraint after the days of parades, parties and revelry.

Throngs of people were on the median for the final day of Mardi Gras, cooking up crawfish and red beans and rice. Others had set up ladders for their kids to sit on and catch beads and throws from the passing Zulu parade, one of two main parades that take to the streets on Fat Tuesday.

Joseph Rhyans moved to Houston in 2002 but tries to come back every year. This time he'd brought two of his kids, one of whom was sitting on a ladder catching bobbles from the passing Zulu parade.

"It's a family thing down here. That is what Mardi Gras is all about. Teach the kids and they will come back every year," he said.

Climber falls on Mount Hood; others possibly stranded

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a rescue effort is underway for a climber who fell on Mount Hood.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that other climbers might be stranded.

No other details were immediately available.

Mount Hood is Oregon's tallest peak and attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year. The peak is notorious for loose rocks in warm weather, and the sun has been out this week.

Israel police recommend corruption charges against Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Tuesday recommended that Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges in two corruption cases, dealing an embarrassing blow to the embattled prime minister that is likely to fuel calls for him to resign.

Netanyahu angrily rejected the accusations, which included accepting nearly $300,000 in gifts from two billionaires. He accused police of being on a witch hunt and vowed to remain in office and even seek re-election.

"I will continue to lead the state of Israel responsibly and loyally as long as you, the citizens of Israel, choose me to lead you," an ashen-faced Netanyahu said in a televised address. "I am sure that the truth will come to light. And I am sure that also in the next election that will take place on time I will win your trust again, with God's help."

The recommendations marked a dramatic ending to a more than yearlong investigation into allegations that Netanyahu accepted gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer, and suspicions that he offered to give preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher in exchange for favourable coverage.

The recommendations now go to Attorney General Avihai Mendelblit, who will review the material before deciding whether to file charges. Netanyahu can remain in office during that process, which is expected to drag on for months.

Shaun White favoured to win 3rd gold in men's halfpipe

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The favourite in the men's halfpipe is Shaun White.

The bookmakers at BetDSI Sportsbook have made White a better than even-money favourite to win his third gold medal. The American is listed at minus-125, meaning bettors would have to wager $125 to win $100 on a White victory.

He is followed by Australia's Scotty James, at 3-1 ($100 to win $300), and Japan's Ayumu Hirano, at 7-2 ($100 to win $350).

Hirano is coming off a Winter X Games title in which he became the first man to repeat 1440-degree flips on the halfpipe. White skipped the X Games, but scored a 100 on a run in an Olympic qualifier last month. James has been among the most technically perfect riders this season and finished a close second to Hirano and White at those earlier events.

Reports of Russian deaths underscore dangers of Syria's war

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a scenario many feared in the fog of Syria's multi-front war: a confrontation in which U.S. forces, responding to a provocation, kill Russian soldiers or mercenaries on a crowded battlefield.

Russian news reports Tuesday described just such a scenario, with an unknown number of Russian military contractors killed in a ferocious U.S. counterattack last week. But Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and other U.S. officials said they had no such information on casualties, and the Kremlin did not confirm any Russian deaths. U.S. officials also said the Russian government had lodged no complaint about its citizens being killed.

What is not disputed is the fast-changing, often confusing nature of a battlefield in which forces of multiple countries are bumping up against one another, raising the prospect of violent collisions. Whether by accident or intention, such clashes risk plunging Washington and Moscow into a situation they studiously avoided even during some of the darkest hours of their relationship: their forces directly warring with each other.

Russian forces are supporting the Syrian government in its war with opposition groups, some of which are backed by the United States. Elements of both sides are fighting the last remnants of the Islamic State group in Syria. And U.S. and Russian military officials maintain daily contact to avoid battlefield mishaps.

Beyond doubt is the ferocious scale of the U.S. attack on Feb. 7, in response to what the Pentagon called a barrage of artillery and tank fire from several hundred "pro-regime" fighters in Deir el-Zour province, an area in eastern Syria where the last IS fighters have converged among oil fields. Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of U.S. air forces in the Middle East, told reporters a broad range of U.S. air power was unleashed.

