Art Institute of Chicago acquires modern art piece

CHICAGO — The Art Institute of Chicago has beat out other top museums and acquired a multimillion dollar 1914 modern art piece.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Bottle Rack by conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp has been on display since Tuesday. It was acquired from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation.

Art Institute President and Eloise W. Martin Director James Rondeau says the piece "is among the most pivotal, landmark works in Marcel Duchamp's profoundly influential body of work."

Ann Goldstein is the deputy director and chair of the modern art department. She says Duchamp's work revolutionized the way we think about what a piece of art is, how it's made and the ways it's displayed.

Duchamp's piece is on display at the Modern Wing gallery across from the 1914 sculpture Horse by his brother Raymond Duchamp-Villon.

