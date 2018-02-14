Attorney general's office won't aid in Waco shootout cases
WACO, Texas — The Texas Attorney General's Office says it will not help prosecute remaining criminal cases stemming from a 2015 shootout in Waco involving bikers and police.
Prosecutors in McLennan County say they received a letter Tuesday from the attorney general's office declining their request for assistance. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald , the letter said the state is unable to assist because it's currently involved in nine death penalty prosecutions.
Last week, District Attorney Abel Reyna dismissed 13 cases linked to the shootings outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant and recused himself from two others, placing into doubt the prosecution of the more than 130 bikers still awaiting trial.
The shootout left nine bikers dead and 20 injured. More than 150 bikers were indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com
