Banks lead early gains as US stock indexes turn higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are shaking off an early decline and turning higher Wednesday. Banks are rising along with bond yields after the government said consumer prices climbed in January at a rate that was faster than economists had expected. There were few signs of the worries about inflation that sent stocks falling in the last few weeks.
Chipotle Mexican Grill soared after hiring away Taco Bell's CEO to lead the company.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1
PRICE REPORT: Excluding volatile items like food and energy, prices paid by consumers rose 0.3
The reaction to the gains in consumer prices was relatively calm Wednesday morning. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.88
RETAIL SALES: American cut back on purchases of cars, furniture and a variety of other products in January, pushing retail sales down by 0.3
Retailers were mixed in the early going. Home Depot fell $1.42 to $182.30 and McDonald's slipped $2.03, or 1.3
DOES HE GET EXTRA GUAC? Chipotle Mexican Grill picked named Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol as its next CEO. Chipotle has been hit hard by food safety scares over the last few years and has had trouble winning back customers. Niccol launched breakfast at Taco Bell and also introduced mobile ordering from its restaurants, and investors felt he might help the company improve its fortunes. Founder Steve Ells resigned as CEO in November.
The stock rose $36.98, or 14.7
SHOWTIME: Netflix climbed after the New York Times reported that the streaming video company signed another big-name TV writer and producer to a production deal. The Times said "Glee" and "American Horror Story" producer Ryan Murphy received a $300 million deal that will span five years. He had worked with Twenty-First Century Fox. In August Netflix announced a deal with "Scandal" and "Gray's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes.
Netflix climbed $6.15, or 2.4
WATCH THIS: After years of declines, watchmaker Fossil soared $6.70, or 74.1
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 75 cents, or 1.3
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 107.40 yen from 107.69 yen. The euro dipped to $1.2321 from $1.2355.
OVERSEAS: The DAX in Germany rose 0.3
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt .
