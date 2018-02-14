Berkeley declares it's a sanctuary city for marijuana users
BERKELEY, Calif. — Berkeley has declared itself a sanctuary city for marijuana users, prohibiting city employees from assisting federal officials in the enforcement of federal marijuana laws.
Arreguin says in a Tweet the declaration is a direct response to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to reverse an Obama administration policy of non-interference with legal state marijuana operations.
Arreguin says Berkeley may be the first city in the country to adopt such a measure.
The measure doesn't prevent the officials from assisting federal agents in other drug-related crimes.
Californians voted in November 2016 to legalize recreational marijuana and abolish a host of pot-related crimes
