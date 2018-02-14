Bolivia official says explosive caused deadly Carnival blast
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia's
Javier Zabaleta told ATB television on Wednesday that the explosion caused a hole so large that officials don't believe it could have been caused by a gas leak, as was originally thought. In his words: "It wasn't a gas leak. We're dealing with an explosive."
He says officials are trying to determine if Tuesday night's explosion is related to another, nearby blast that killed at least eight people Saturday.
Zabaleta didn't speculate on a possible motive for an attack. But Interior Minister Carlos Romero has said three people have been detained in the investigation.
