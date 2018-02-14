Cambodian lawmakers approve lese majeste law
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved changes to the criminal code and the constitution that can further limit free speech and political activities, already under stress from the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.
All 123 members of the National Assembly approved the changes to the criminal code making lese majeste — insulting the monarchy — a criminal
The broadly worded
Hun Sen has been in power for three decades, and while maintaining a framework of democracy, tolerates little opposition. In the past year, the government cracked down severely on its opponents and critics, relying on the courts — widely considered to be under the influence of the ruling Cambodian People's Party — to uphold criminal complaints it has lodged. In addition to dissolving the main opposition party, almost all critical media outlets have been shut down.
The government has said the lese majeste law is needed to protect the
King Norodom Sihamoni, 64, is a
Earlier this month, the human rights group International Commission of Jurists condemned the Cabinet's approval of the lese majeste legislation, saying it "appears to be a further attempt by the government to weaponize the country's legislation against its perceived opponents."
