Chemist charged with taking cyanide, dumping in storm drain

WARRINGTON, Pa. — Prosecutors say a chemist stole potassium cyanide from his workplace to use as pest control at home and poured it down a suburban Philadelphia storm drain when he learned there was an investigation.

Sixty-year-old Richard O'Rourke has been charged with risking a catastrophe. He's accused of taking about a cup of the substance from the Merck & Co. facility in Montgomery County in December.

A co-worker witnessed the action and informed authorities. Police say he later dumped the chemical near his Warrington home about 50 miles (80.46 kilometres ) north of Philadelphia.

The state Department of Environmental Protection began monitoring the water supply after determining there was a real threat to drinking water. Water departments were on "high alert" for two weeks.

No evidence of a toxic impact was found.