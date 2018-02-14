Crash of stolen car, oil truck, 2 other vehicles kills 5

RIDGE, N.Y. — A stolen car, an oil truck and two other vehicles have been involved in a devastating crash that has claimed five lives on Long Island.

Police say the wreck occurred Wednesday in the Suffolk County hamlet of Ridge, 50 miles (80 kilometres ) east of New York City.

Newsday reports one of the victims was in the stolen car. The other four were in another car.

Images from the scene show a mangled vehicle and metal strewn along the road.

Police say they had been investigating a report of a stolen vehicle but were not engaged in a pursuit and did not witness the crash.

