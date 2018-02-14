Crash of stolen car, oil truck, 2 other vehicles kills 5
A
A
Share via Email
RIDGE, N.Y. — A stolen car, an oil truck and two other vehicles have been involved in a devastating crash that has claimed five lives on Long Island.
Police say the wreck occurred Wednesday in the Suffolk County hamlet of Ridge, 50 miles (80
Newsday reports one of the victims was in the stolen car. The other four were in another car.
Images from the scene show a mangled vehicle and metal strewn along the road.
Police say they had been investigating a report of a stolen vehicle but were not engaged in a pursuit and did not witness the crash.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
'Mission accomplished': Tenant's movie poster may have found him a new home