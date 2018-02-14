First lady brings Valentine's Day cheer to kids in hospital
BETHESDA, Md. — Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of Health.
The first lady doled out Happy Valentine's Day wishes along with White House holiday cards to patients.
She helped one group of kids decorate heart-shaped cookies with white frosting and sprinkles. She also exchanged holiday cards with a larger group that included the cookie decorators.
Mrs. Trump is focusing her work as first lady on the well-being of children. She visited a children's hospital in Cincinnati last week to get a briefing on Ohio's opioid epidemic.
