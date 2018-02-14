Former CEO indicted in mega-mansion tax fraud scheme
A
A
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — The former chief executive of a Pennsylvania health services company has been indicted on tax fraud charges in claiming his 39,000-square-foot mansion near Pittsburgh and luxury cars as business expenses.
Federal authorities on Wednesday announced conspiracy and tax fraud charges against Joseph W. Nocito.
Prosecutors allege that Nocito claimed as corporate business expenses the millions of dollars it cost to build the mega-mansion he called "Villa Noci" as well as payments for a personal butler and a Jaguar, Maserati and Rolls Royce. He's also accused of understating his personal income and concealing millions of dollars of his former company's profits from the government.
His attorney didn't immediately provide a comment on the charges.
Most Popular
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield