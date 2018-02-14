Former CEO indicted in mega-mansion tax fraud scheme

PITTSBURGH — The former chief executive of a Pennsylvania health services company has been indicted on tax fraud charges in claiming his 39,000-square-foot mansion near Pittsburgh and luxury cars as business expenses.

Prosecutors allege that Nocito claimed as corporate business expenses the millions of dollars it cost to build the mega-mansion he called "Villa Noci" as well as payments for a personal butler and a Jaguar, Maserati and Rolls Royce. He's also accused of understating his personal income and concealing millions of dollars of his former company's profits from the government.