Former Michigan State president Mackey dies at age 89
A
A
Share via Email
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan State University President Maurice Cecil Mackey Jr. has died at age 89.
Mackey, the school's 16th president, served from 1979 to 1985. He died Thursday in south Florida, according to a cremation company.
He previously led the University of South Florida and Texas Tech University.
Michigan State says the school faced a nearly $30 million budget shortfall in the early 1980s, forcing Mackey to make such budget cuts as downsizing the nursing college.
Former governor and interim school president John Engler says Mackey "led MSU during some of its toughest budget years and his training as an economist was fully tested."
Mackey is survived by his wife, Clare; two daughters and a son; and five grandchildren.
No cause of death was announced. Memorial services will be held later.
Most Popular
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield