Former model enters not-guilty plea in murder-for-hire plot
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A former model accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her two stepdaughters has entered not guilty pleas in Ohio.
Tara Lambert was sentenced in 2016 to seven years in prison on a murder conspiracy count. An appeals court overturned her conviction last year, saying there was a paperwork error in her original indictment.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the 35-year-old Ashville woman entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday at her arraignment on new charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.
Lambert is suing her original attorney claiming he provided ineffective counsel.
The judge in the case has allowed Lambert to remain free on a recognizance bond ahead of an April trial.
