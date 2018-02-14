Former wife of ex-governor's aide: 911 call was 'bad night'
TULSA, Okla. — The ex-wife of an Oklahoma governor's aide who resigned after allegations of spousal abuse says the family "had one bad night six years ago," and that attention should be focused on those currently struggling with domestic violence.
The Tulsa World reports the woman released a statement Tuesday after Preston Doerflinger stepped down as interim director of Oklahoma's health department. The resignation followed reports that Tulsa police responded to a call from his then-wife in 2012 saying he had choked her.
Police say the woman filled out a victim's statement but later asked that it not be used because she didn't want Doerflinger to lose his job.
Gov. Mary Fallin said in a statement she had not been made aware of the 2012 report and wished Doerflinger and his family well.
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com
