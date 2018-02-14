German govt urges UK PM May to present concrete Brexit plans

BERLIN — The German government has called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to present her government's plans about the future relationship between Britain and the European Union after it leaves the bloc.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday "it's important for us that Britain concretize its plans ... time is running out."

Merkel is meeting with May in Berlin on Friday.

The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said last week that Britain has still not outlined its vision of future EU-U.K. relations at virtually the half-way mark of the Brexit negotiations.