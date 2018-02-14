Germany pushes for release of journalist in Turkish prison

BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for the release of a German-Turkish journalist who marks one year in a Turkish prison Wednesday.

Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for the daily Die Welt, still has not been formally charged since his arrest.

He is one of six German citizens imprisoned in Turkey for what Germany considers political reasons, a matter that has become a major irritant in German-Turkish relations.

Gabriel said late Tuesday that Germany is urging a fast and legal judicial procedure which "from our point of view can only have the target of releasing Deniz Yucel."