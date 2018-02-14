Germany's Merkel tells politicians: Get back to real work

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that after months-long negotiations to form a new government, the country's politicians should now get back to real work.

In a traditional Ash Wednesday address in Demmin in eastern Germany, Merkel referred to a speech by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, saying: "Ask what I can do for this country ... it's the job of politics to serve the country. Stop complaining."

Merkel's conservative bloc secured an agreement to form a new coalition government with the Social Democrats last week. The deal would continue their partnership in the last four years, but still needs approval from Social Democrat members.