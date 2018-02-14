How did a lost skier in New York wind up in California?
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked a massive search on a snowy New York mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.
Toronto firefighter Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis was reported missing Feb. 7 from Whiteface Mountain during a ski trip. As many as 140 people a day searched the wooded mountainside in Wilmington, New York.
The search ended Tuesday when Filippidis contacted local authorities from Sacramento, California.
Frank Ramagnano of the Toronto Professional Firefighters' Association said Filippidis was "confused" and unable to give direct answers. He was hospitalized.
A Sacramento officer told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that Filippidis thought he'd suffered a head injury, rode in a truck and slept a lot. He got a haircut and bought an iPhone to call his wife.
New York troopers wouldn't comment Wednesday.
