Immigrants warned about Florida travel as arrests soar
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — More than a dozen advocacy groups have issued a warning about
Leaders from immigrant rights and
The travel advisory issued by 15 groups warns immigrants from other states to reconsider Florida trips or to be ready to encounter immigration agents at airports, sea ports and bus stations.
Two recent Border Patrol arrests of passengers on Greyhound buses sparked anger and led lawmakers to demand a review of searches and seizures in the 100-mile (
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Kim Campbell says sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit