Israel orders psychiatric evaluation for detained Australian

JERUSALEM — An Israeli court has ordered that an Australian woman accused of sex crimes be placed under psychiatric evaluation until further notice.

The Jerusalem District Court ruled on Wednesday that the woman remain in custody while the district psychiatrist determines whether she is fit to stand trial

Australia wants the 54-year-old extradited. She is wanted in Australia for sexually abusing children while she was a teacher at a local school.

She was arrested following an undercover investigation at Interpol's request and was arrested Monday on suspicion of obstructing court proceedings by attempting to hide evidence.