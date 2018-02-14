Italy court sends right-to-die case to constitutional Court
ROME — A court in Milan has asked Italy's
Marco Capaldo said Wednesday he was grateful that the
Capaldo, a lawmaker with the Radical party, helped bring Fabbio Antoniani, a disc jockey known professionally as DJ Fabo, to Switzerland in February 2017 after he asked to die. Antoniani had been left paralyzed, blind and unable to breathe on his own after a 2014 car accident.
Euthanasia is illegal in Italy, but several high-profile right-to-die cases in recent years have put the issue on the political agenda.
