Judge in Manafort case chides lawyers over sealed filings

WASHINGTON — The judge overseeing the criminal case against two of the men charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has chided lawyers for the number of sealed filings.

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, and his business associate Rick Gates were in federal court on Wednesday for a status conference. Both were indicted in October on money laundering, conspiracy and other charges.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that while she understands the need to protect certain information, she thought the lawyers were "overdoing it" with the amount of filings being made under seal and out of public view.