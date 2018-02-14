Kansas congresswoman introduces bill to help immigrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas congresswoman has introduced legislation that would help a father who is fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh.

The bill that Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins introduced Tuesday would provide for the "relief" of 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal. U.S. immigration officials put Jamal on a plane bound for his native county Monday before an immigration panel granted a temporary stay in the case. His attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, said he was taken off the flight when it stopped to refuel in Honolulu.

Sharma-Crawford says government attorneys have indicated they're co-ordinating efforts to bring Jamal to the Kansas City area.