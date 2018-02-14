Latest: California dentist charged in mother's strangulation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The Latest on the strangling of a woman in Southern California (all times local):

A prominent dentist has been charged with murder in the strangling death of his 67-year-old mother in Beverly Hills.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the count against 36-year-old Daniel Simon Yacobi includes a special circumstance allegation of murder for financial gain.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Violet Yacobi was found dead at her Beverly Hills home last year on Oct. 10. Coroner's officials determined she'd been strangled and ruled the death a homicide.

Police on Monday arrested her son, who has a several dental offices in the Los Angeles area. A message left on a number for Daniel Yacobi was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Yacobi faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.

