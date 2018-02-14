Libyan official says truck overturns, kills 19 migrants
A
A
Share via Email
BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan official says at least 19 illegal migrants have been killed in a truck crash near the town of Bani Walid, about 180
The chief of Bani Walid hospital, Mohamed el-Mabruk, tells The Associated Press that 60 others were injured when the truck overturned early Wednesday.
He says more than 200 migrants, mostly from Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan, were on board. The cause of the crash wasn't clear.
Libya plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising and is now split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by a myriad of militias.
The chaos has made Libya a major transit point for migrants from across Africa and the Middle East hoping to reach Europe.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Kim Campbell says sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit