Man robs Victoria's Secret store on eve of Valentine's Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in Little Rock are searching for a man who shoved a worker and stole more than $500 worth of bras, underwear and other merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store the night before Valentine's Day.
Police say that triggered an alarm and the man shoved the worker and ran off with the merchandise, which included thong underwear, a bralette, yoga pants, a zip-up sweatshirt and lotions.
Police say the man drove away in a black Chevrolet El Camino. No arrests have been made.
