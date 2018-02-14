Man who apparently tried to rescue dog from hole dies
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A man who apparently tried to rescue a dog that fell into a hole in a Philadelphia park has died.
Police say emergency responders were called to Fairmount Park Wednesday afternoon and found the 72-year-old man partially inside the roughly 2
Authorities say he was apparently trying to rescue his dog after the animal fell into the hole. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was found.
KYW-TV reports police say that after the man's body was removed from the hole, the victim's dog was found dead.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California