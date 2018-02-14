News / World

Memorial service planned for slain Georgia police officer

This photo provided by Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows Locust Grove Officer Chase Maddox. Maddox was killed Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, and two deputies were seriously wounded in a shooting that also left a suspect dead south of Atlanta, authorities said. Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said gunfire broke out as the officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Locust Grove, southeast of Atlanta. Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price identified the slain officer as Maddox, who had been with the department since he was 22. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation via AP)

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A weekend memorial service is set for a Georgia police officer killed in a shootout that also left two sheriff's deputies wounded and the suspect dead.

A funeral home announced Wednesday that the service for Locust Grove police officer Chase Maddox is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Maddox was shot three times, with the fatal wound to his head.

The suspect, 39-year-old Tierre Guthrie, also died. An autopsy showed that he was shot four times.

The gunfire erupted as the officers were serving an arrest warrant Friday at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) southeast of Atlanta. Guthrie was wanted for failing to appear in court for traffic violations.

